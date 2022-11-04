Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $11.52. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 27,153 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPE. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Triad Investment Management purchased a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

