Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.71

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.71 and traded as low as $11.52. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 27,153 shares traded.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.
Special Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
