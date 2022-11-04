Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$57.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.73.

Shares of TOY traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$32.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.41.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,271 shares in the company, valued at C$3,613,008. In other news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total value of C$38,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.32, for a total value of C$47,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,972. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

