Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$62.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.45.
Spin Master Price Performance
Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,650. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$32.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
Recommended Stories
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.