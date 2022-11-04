Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$62.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.45.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,650. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$32.85 and a 12-month high of C$51.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70. In related news, Senior Officer Chris Harrs sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.00, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,613,008. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$157,351.70. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,722 shares of company stock worth $1,796,826.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

