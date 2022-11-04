SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) PT Lowered to $99.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 323.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $77.70.

Insider Activity

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,074,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

