Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Trading Up 6.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

