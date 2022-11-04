State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 14,440 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $103,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.77. The company had a trading volume of 68,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

