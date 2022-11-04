State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $158.23 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,269 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $158,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,433. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

