State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $175.02 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,779 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Salesforce worth $175,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,489. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.59 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

