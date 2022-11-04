State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $204.48 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,795,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,717 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $204,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 558,884 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 150.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 7,463 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 200,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,085,720. The company has a market capitalization of $184.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

