State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69,863 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $144,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,222,968. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

