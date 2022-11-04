State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,962 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $195,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.90. 140,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,566,682. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

