State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,943 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,943 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $133,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.50.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Up 2.7 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,345. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

