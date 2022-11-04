State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 39,535 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 977,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,535 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Mastercard worth $308,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.26.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $11.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.10. 48,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,178. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $310.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

