State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 563 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $115,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.26.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow stock traded down $19.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.97. The company had a trading volume of 37,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,255. The company has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,888,017. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

