State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 643,686 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 643,686 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Bank of America worth $251,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,662 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. 505,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,828,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $295.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

