Status Price Tops $0.0295 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $102.34 million and approximately $7.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.80 or 0.99978808 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007733 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044241 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02853038 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,169,768.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.