StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.61.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
