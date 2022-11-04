StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of AHPI stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -2.61.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

