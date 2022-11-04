StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance
NYSE SDPI opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
