StockNews.com Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

HPP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

