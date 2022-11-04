StockNews.com Downgrades Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $54.96 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Otter Tail by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

