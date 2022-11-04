StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BGI opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.99.
