StockNews.com Lowers Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cowen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cowen from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.18. Cowen has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Cowen had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $268.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cowen will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 12.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cowen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cowen by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Cowen by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cowen by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.