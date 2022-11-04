StockNews.com Lowers Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76. Kimball International has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kimball International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,749,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kimball International by 17.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 169,593 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Kimball International during the first quarter worth about $5,407,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimball International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

