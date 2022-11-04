StockNews.com Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Hold

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SU traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,262,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.