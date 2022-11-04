StockNews.com Lowers Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.
