StockNews.com Upgrades Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Buy

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX stock remained flat at $1.81 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,857. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,482.40% and a negative return on equity of 171.05%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 70,192 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Chimerix by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.