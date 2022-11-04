StockNews.com Upgrades Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) to Buy

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of NYSE INGR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.19. 498,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,480. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

