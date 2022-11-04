Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

AGG opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

