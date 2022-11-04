Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,694,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $154.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

