Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) received a €97.00 ($97.00) price target from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBS. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($96.00) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($119.00) price target on Stratec in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Stratec Stock Down 3.2 %

ETR SBS traded down €2.70 ($2.70) during trading on Friday, reaching €81.90 ($81.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.41 million and a PE ratio of 36.56. Stratec has a 1-year low of €72.70 ($72.70) and a 1-year high of €146.40 ($146.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €82.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €91.22.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

