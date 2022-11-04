Stratis Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and $11.44 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,658.15 or 0.07825025 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001980 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036213 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00092020 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00071231 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000548 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001862 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015504 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00026765 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000296 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,688,853 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
