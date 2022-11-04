Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Sells $74,691.20 in Stock

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average of $218.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.21.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.