Substratum 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $326,847.37 and $10.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,013.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007912 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019601 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044427 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000421 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008469 USD and is up 11.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.