Substratum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $326,419.82 and approximately $10.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,158.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007828 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00039925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00022854 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008469 USD and is up 11.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

