Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.24-$7.30 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,326. Sun Communities has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sun Communities from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $626,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,175,000 after acquiring an additional 77,815 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

