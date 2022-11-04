Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.79 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.17). Approximately 1,493,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 484,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.20 ($1.15).

Superdry Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.98 million and a P/E ratio of 374.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.25.

Get Superdry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Superdry

In other news, insider Julian Dunkerton purchased 1,815,500 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £2,015,205 ($2,329,986.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,631,235 shares of company stock valued at $403,071,070.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also

