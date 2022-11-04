Synapse Tops One Day Volume of $2.72 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Synapse has a market capitalization of $185.06 million and $2.72 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

