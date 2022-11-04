Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $110.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $210.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $205.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of SYNA opened at $82.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $125.10. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

