Sysco Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sysco in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sysco’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

SYY stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

