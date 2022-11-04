Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SYY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.25. 3,976,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sysco by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 204,147 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Sysco by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 218,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after purchasing an additional 200,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

