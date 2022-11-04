Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.09-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. Sysco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SYY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.25. 3,976,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,415. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.51.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after acquiring an additional 181,212 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 25.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.