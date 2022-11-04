Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.35. Tapinator shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

