Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $28.07 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

