Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:TARO opened at $28.07 on Monday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $58.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96.
Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.