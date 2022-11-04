Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

