Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $27.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
