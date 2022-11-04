Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$2.40 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 237,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,358. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 8.46%. Equities analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 30.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 248.0% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 215,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

