Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 1,351,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,859,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $356.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines ( NYSE:TGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.