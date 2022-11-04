TD Securities Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

BTE has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

BTE traded down C$0.18 on Friday, hitting C$7.57. 8,191,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.25.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

