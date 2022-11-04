TD Securities Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$230.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$219.14.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$200.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$184.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$163.04. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$117.48 and a 12 month high of C$243.10.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$782.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$729.93 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.1499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

