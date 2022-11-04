TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$78.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBD.B. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.88.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

BBD.B traded down C$1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.91. 499,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,403. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$52.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.28.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

