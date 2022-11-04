TD Securities Raises Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to $22.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERF. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 198,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

